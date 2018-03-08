Bartow County Authorities Investigating Shooting

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, deputies and investigators responded to a call of a self inflicted gunshot wound at 14 Dean Manor Drive in Bartow County just before 5:30AM on March 7th. Upon arrival, deputies assisted in preparing the victim for transport via medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. The male was taken for treatment where he remains at this time.

Investigators recovered a firearm and no charges have been filed at this point for anyone involved. The victim is a 24 year old man whose name is being withheld at this time.