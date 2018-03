Cavario Andicus Major, 26 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome this week after police said he was involved in a smash and grab burglary while being part of a street gang based in Oakland City, Atlanta.

Reports said that the gang committed numerous smash and grab burglaries not only in Rome, but throughout the state.

The incident in Rome occurred back on October 8, 2016 at 3402 Alabama Highway.

Major is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO act.