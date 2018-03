Eric Vincent Dunn Willie, 37 of Atlanta, was arrested this week in Rome after reports said he used a fraudulent credit card to make close to $3,000 in purchases from Belk at Mount Berry Mall.

Reports said that Willie purchased two bottles of perfume for $278.20 each, diamond ear rings for $1,283.95 and a diamond band for $1,390.95.

The purchases were done back on November 27 last year/

Willie is charged with four counts financial transaction card fraud.