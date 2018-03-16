Argument Over Spending Leads to Alleged Assault

A complainant stated that during an argument for spending money, her boyfriend (Austin Turner) grabbed her by the neck, started to strangle her, and threw her on the ground at their residence on John Kay Road in Taylorsville on March 12th.

At one point after she grabbed a shovel for protection, she said Turner slammed her to the ground again, pointed a shotgun at her chin, and said he was going to kill her. She stated that she was able to push him off. Turner allegedly fired one round in the air over her head and she ran away.

Turner told Bartow County deputies that the physical altercation began when she went after him with the shovel. He also stated that she grabbed a candle, causing him to be in fear of his life. That’s when he said he grabbed the shotgun. After their struggle, he said he fired a round in the air so no one would get hurt.

A deputy observed marks on the girlfriend’s neck consistent with choking and red marks on her back collaborating her story of being thrown down.

Based on the physical evidence and testimony, Austin Turner was arrested for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault by strangulation.

From WBHF radio