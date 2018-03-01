Alvin James Smith, age 80, of Rome passed away Wednesday February 27, 2018, in a local health care faculty.

Mr. Smith was born August 18, 1937 in Heflin, Alabama, a son of the late Hugh Smith, and Eunice Ballinger Smith. He was retired from Inland of Rome.

Survivors include, his wife, Betty McNew Smith, son, Steve (LaJeana) Smith, Centre, Al; daughters, Marlene (John) Turner, Rome; Lynn (Rick) LaFrance, Jacksonville, FL; Cindy Cartwright, Rome; sister, Rosa Terhune, Rome; 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside and interment services, will be held at 1:00 PM Friday March 2, 2018 at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reggie Terhune and Rev. Jerry Dudley, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:30 P.M. on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.