Accused Child Molester Injures Police Officer in Attempted to Flee

Darren Allan Vincent, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after authorities said a police officer was injured when Vincent struck them with a police car in an effort to avoid arrest.

Reports said that Vincent was being taken into custody after he was accused of using a computer in order to arrange a meeting with someone he thought was a 14 year-old child to have sex with them.

Police stated that Vincent fled from police in a car near the Floyd-Gordon County line while reaching high speeds, and ignoring traffic lights while driving at an extremely aggressive manner.

Reports went on to state that he also intentionally struck a marked police car which resulted in an jury to the officer.

Vincent is charged with child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, enticing a child for indecent purposes reckless driving on the wrong side of the roadway, speeding, aggressive driving, two counts aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, stop sign violation and failure to obey traffic control devices.