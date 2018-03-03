3 Year-old Shot, Bartow County Mother Arrested

Earlier this week a 3-year-old juvenile was injured while he was left alone in a vehicle with access to a loaded firearm at 26 Herring Street. There were 4 other juveniles left alone inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The juvenile was transported to a medical facility and received treatment for a self-inflicted, non-life-threatening injury to his hand.

No other injuries were reported.

The mother of the juvenile, Ms. Vesherica Gainor was later arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be made available when possible.