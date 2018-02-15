Wanted Felon Found with Gun in Rome

Terry Christopher Newton, 31 of Douglasville, was arrested this week in Rome on Hardy Avenue after police said he ran from them while executing an arrest warrant.

Reports said that Newton had active warrants on him from Floyd, Cobb and Douglas Counties.

Reports added that a 9mm handgun was also recovered near where the subject was taken into custody.

Newton is also listed as a convicted felon.

Newton is charged with contempt of court, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.