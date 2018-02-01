Us Rep. Barry Loudermilk Involved in Train Crash

Rep. Loudermilk (R-GA) issued the following statement in regard to the train crash in Virginia:

“In route to the Congressional Republican Annual Retreat, the train carrying members of Congress, spouses and staff collided with a garbage truck attempting to cross the tracks. I thank God for His protection, as my wife and I are fine, but our hearts and our prayers are with the victims, and their families.

“We are very thankful to the first responders and local law enforcement for their professionalism and quick reaction. Also we are thankful for the congressmen who are doctors being first to help, as they literally pried open the doors and jumped off the train to assist those injured.”