Unsecured Load Lands Kingston Man in Jail on Numerous Felony Charges

Brandon Gregory Mullis-Vonbehren, 31 of Kingston, was arrested this week after police he was pulled over for having an unsecured load at the intersection of East Hermitage and Calhoun Road.

A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding a bag bag containing suspected meth, a glass pipe with drug residue and digital scales.

Police also allegedly found a loaded .380 pistol that was reported stolen in Tennessee.

Mullis-Vonbehren is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, possession of drug related objects and unsecured load.