Traffic Stop Leads Police to Ecstasy and Marijuana

Adairsville Police arrested Shianne Miller, 21 of Fairmount, thi sweek after a routine traffic stop led them to find a large bag of ecstasy pills and well as marijuana.

Reports said that after being pulled over the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle, and as a result a search was conducted.

A passenger, later identified as Miller, was spotted with a large bulge in her pants in the area of her left thigh.

Miller was instructed to pull the item out and hand it to the officer.

Miller pulled out a small drawstring bag and handed it to the officer.

Upon opening the bag, the officer located a clear plastic bag containing 50 ecstasy pills and approximately 10.7 grams of marijuana.

Miller was transported to the Bartow County Jail where a female jailer searched Miller again and located a clear plastic bag containing approximately 1 gram of cocaine in her bra.

Miller was subsequently charged with Possession of Ecstasy, . Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Possession of Cocaine.