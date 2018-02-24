Traffic Stop Lands Silver Creek Woman in Jail on Cocaine Charge

Marion Danielle Jones, 33 of Silver Creek, was jailed this week after a traffic stop led police to find cocaine and drug related objects in her vehicle, as well as on her while inside the jail.

Reports said that after being pulled over for driving on a suspended license officers allegedly found a glass pipe containing suspected crack cocaine, steel wool filters with drug reside and a glass mirror with drug residue on it.

Reports said that while being searched at the jail officers found a glass pipe with drug residue on it too.

Jones is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs and driving on a suspended license.