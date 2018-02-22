Threat Made at Chattooga High School, Teen Arrested

Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a 16 year old student with disruption of public schools in relation to the threatening message that was found written on a restroom wall yesterday. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.
We have no reason to believe that anyone else was involved in the message yesterday and still believe that it was an attempt to have school dismiss early. I have spoken to Superintendent Lenderman and Principal Jeff Martin and they have been updated as to the charges. They indicate that they have procedures in place to address these type issues on the school level and will be following those procedures. Both the Superintendent and Principal have pledged their full support and continue to work closely with my office on this matter.
I have received many inquiries from parents today regarding information that there was a threatening note found today which referred to tomorrow. I have had investigators and deputies at the school working with school administrators on this information. We have confirmed that while a note was not found regarding a threat, there was another writing found on a restroom wall indicating a threat for tomorrow. I have spoken with Mr. Lenderman and Mr. Martin and they are well aware of parental concern regarding this writing. They have indicated that school will be in session tomorrow however, they fully understand if parents choose not to send their children.
As stated in an earlier release, we take all of this type activity very serious. I have had the opportunity to speak with many parents from last night and throughout today. I assure each of you that we are working very closely with the school to identify any threats and the identity of the person responsible. I want to thank the parents for their concern and thank the students for their concern and their help in this matter. Please feel free to contact me, directly, or Principal Martin at the school if you have any information on these incidents or if we can help answer your questions.
Sheriff Mark Schrader and Chattooga High School Principal Jeff Martin issued statement Tuesday evening on the incident at Chattooga High School from earlier today where someone wrote a threatening message on a restroom wall:
Our investigators are continuing to work with school officials regarding the threatening message that was found written on the bathroom wall. As was stated earlier, we take these threats very seriously. I appreciate the parents that have called with their very valid concerns.
I think it speaks volumes to have the number of students that we have had to provide information. I think this shows that not only does the school and law enforcement take these threats serious, but also a large portion of the student body does as well.
While we are not quick to rule anything out, preliminary evidence suggests that the threats were related to an attempt to have classes and the school dismiss early today. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
-Sheriff Mark A. Schrader
“We take threats to our students very seriously. Rest assured that we put our students safety as top priority. My door is always open. We will always work hand in hand, with you as a parent, to ensure that your child’s best interest is always Chattooga High School’s best interest”.
– Principal Jeff Martin
FROM WEIS Radio