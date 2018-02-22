Threat Made at Chattooga High School, Teen Arrested

Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a 16 year old student with disruption of public schools in relation to the threatening message that was found written on a restroom wall yesterday. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

We have no reason to believe that anyone else was involved in the message yesterday and still believe that it was an attempt to have school dismiss early. I have spoken to Superintendent Lenderman and Principal Jeff Martin and they have been updated as to the charges. They indicate that they have procedures in place to address these type issues on the school level and will be following those procedures. Both the Superintendent and Principal have pledged their full support and continue to work closely with my office on this matter.