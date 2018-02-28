Teacher Identified in Dalton High School Shooting

UPDATE: The teacher involved in a shooting at Dalton High School Wednesday has been identified as Jesse Randall Davidson, a 53 year-old social studies teacher.

Davidson was reportedly taken into custody without incident after barricading himself in a room.

Reports added that Davidson also serves as play by play voice of the Dalton football team.

He reportedly has been at Dalton High since 2004. In 2012, he was recognized as the school’s top teacher.

Reports also said that after moving to Dalton in 1995 he became sports and news director at WBLJ-AM radio.

Students were taken to the Nw GA Trade and Convention Center where parents were asked to pick up their students there.

No children were injured in the shooting.