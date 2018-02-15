Task Force Raids Lindale Home, Finds Large Amount of Drugs

Dale Lamar Sartin, 57 of Lindale, was arrested after the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home on Miller Mountain Road and in the process finding a large amount of drugs.

Reports said that Sartin was found in possession of marijuana and scales containing the drug.

Officers said that during the search they recovered six and a half pounds of marijuana, as well as prescription medication and an undisclsoed amount of cash.

Sartin is charged with two counts of purchasing, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, two counts of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation.