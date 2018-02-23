Small Child Ejected From Wreck, Mother Found Driving High on Drugs

Ashton Leighann Spears, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said was driving under the influence of drugs when she wrecked her car, which resulted in her 8 month-old child being ejected.

Reports said that the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle and suffered cuts to his head while being ejected.

The wreck occurred on Fosters Mill Road Wednesday.

Spears is charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, seat belt requirement for children and endangering a child while DUI.