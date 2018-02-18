Silver Creek Man Arrested After Pulling Knife on Police Officers

Forrest Shane Cronan, 46 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after police said he pulled a knife on them while they were investigating an attack on woman.

Reports stated that Cronan allegedly hit a 49 year-old woman in the face. When officers arrived they stated that while questioning Cronan he started to become agitated and grabbed a pocket knife. They added that Cronan then proceeded to flee into the woods. After being captured, police said that he took out the knife and pointed it at an officers.

Cronan is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, simple battery and obstruction of an officer.