Shorter Gaines named GSC Freshman of the Week

After helping the Lady Hawks to a 1-1 week in conference play, Jasmine Gaines, earned her first-ever Gulf South Conference Player of the Week recognition; earning freshman honors for the week.

For the week, she averaged 15 points per game, while adding seven total rebounds, four steals and two assists. Finishing the week shooting 50% from the floor; including 75% from three-point range and converting all nine free throw attempts.

Gaines and the Lady Hawks are back in action this week as they close out the final three games of the season; opening the week at West Georgia on Wednesday, February 14, before returning home Saturday, February 17, to host Montevallo. Shorter then closes out the year with longtime rival, Lee, on Thursday, February 22, at 6:00pm at the Winthrop-King Centre.