Rome Woman Found with Marijuana and Pills in Floyd County Jail

Beverly Grace Rogers, 58 of Rome, was charged this week with taking marijuana and pills inside the Floyd County Jail.

Reports said that Rogers was arrested during a traffic stop in which police said they found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine inside her truck.

Authorities added that while being checked in the jail deputies found Gabupinton pills that were not in their original container as well as suspected marijuna.

Grace is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, crossing a guard line with drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and drugs not in original container.