Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Runs from Police

Nikia Leigh Dewitte, 37 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she ran from them during a traffic stop on Martha Berry Highway.

Reports said that Dewitte was captured a short time later, and was found with methamphetamine in her purse. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug related objects.

Dewitte is charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license, giving a false name to police, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, obstruction of law enforcement, and possession of methamphetamine.