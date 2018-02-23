Rome Woman Found with Bags of Cocaine, Meth, Marijuana and Pills

Marjorell Loletha Stamper, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found numerous drugs for sale at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that officers found individually packaged pills, a bag of methamphetamine, small bags containing cocaine, several baggies of synthetic marijuana, bags of marijuana and two scales.

Stamper is charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, four counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.