Brandy Nicole Stoner, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly wrote six checks from the account of an elderly disabled man without his permission.

Report said that the six checks, in which she allegedly forged his signature, totaled $9,300.

The incident occurred back n January 19 of this year.

Stoner is charged with two counts of 4th degree forgery, three counts of 3rd degree forgery and exploitation of the elderly and disabled.