Crystal Dawn Womack, 43 of Rome, was jailed this week after she allegedly attacked a 22 year-old man with a golf club.

Reports said that Womack hit the victim in the face with the club. They added that she then allegedly smashed the victim’s windshield with it.

The incident occurred at a location on Turner Bend Road.

Womack is charged with simple battery, battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.