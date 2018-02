Michelle Lyn Martin, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly allowed her underage child to miss 17 unexcused days of school.

Reports stated that on January 23, 2018 she was notified that her child had missed 12 days unexcused from school and as a resulted signed a truancy contract.

Reports added that Martin also signed a Truancy contract last school year as well.

Martin is charged with the mandatory education of a child.