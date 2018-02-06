Rome Teen Seriously Injures Rome Police Officer

Jose Antonio Reyes-Cornejo, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week and now being held by ICE after he allegedly dislocated a police officer’s shoulder while being taken into custody.

Police said that Reyes-Conejo was driving without a license when he resisted officer’s arrest and then proceeded to dislocate the shoulder of a city police officer.

Reports added that he then fled on foot and attempted to hide in the woods.

After he found he then proceeded to allegedly lie about his name and date of birth.

In what would have only been a short time in jail for driving without license, Reyes-Cornejo now looks to be deported.

Reyes-Conejo is charged with aggravated battery against a police officer, driving without a license, give false information to police, willful obstruction of law enforcement and two counts felony obstruction.