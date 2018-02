Brian Antonion Tinch, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after deputies said he flushed marijuana down a toilet while they were executing an arrest warrant.

Reports said that Tinch flushed the drugs after refusing to open the door of the home.

Reports added that deputies later located close to 2 ouches of marijuana in plain view, as well as $2,380 in cash.

Tinch is charged with tampering with evidence, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana and five counts obstruction of police.