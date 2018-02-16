Rome Teen Charged with Beating Woman in Face

Gelbin Poroj, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly tossed an 19 year-old woman in the bed and proceeded to hit her in the face repeatedly.
Reports stated that the victim suffered visible bruising.
Poroj is charged with battery.
