Rome Police Department Issues Statement on “Move Over” Law

Due to the ever increasing hazards to emergency personnel the State of Georgia enacted the“Move Over” Law (OCGA 40-6-16.) This law helps ensure highway safety for motorists and emergency personnel when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of a highway with their emergency lights flashing. This law was created to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities to law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters, wrecker operators, and highway maintenance workers by maintaining an open buffer lane between passing highway traffic and authorized roadside emergency vehicles displaying flashing yellow, amber, white, red, or blue lights.

In Georgia, this law requires motorists to: Move over to the next lane if safely possible, OR Slow Down below the speed limit and be prepared to stop.

The law was passed because it saves lives. More law enforcement officers are killed by traffic crashes than in any other line-of-duty cause of death. More than 1/4 of those killed are struck by passing vehicles while they work outside their patrol cars. Emergency vehicles stopped or parked beside a highway are vulnerable to crashes, even when their emergency lights are flashing.

Thirty percent of all crashes occur as a result of another crash. Providing a buffer lane for emergency vehicles parked on the roadway shoulder actually reduces the risk of another crash. When the required clearance is given to roadside emergency vehicles the margin of safety is increased. Not only for public safety and emergency personnel, but also for other motorists and their passengers as well.

The “Move Over” Law became effective July 1, 2003. Surprisingly a vast majority of drivers do not know this law exists. The fine for this violation is steep and places points against a driver’s license.