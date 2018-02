Two Rome men, Ellis Franklin Land Jr, 40, and Joseph David Jackson, 45, were jailed this week after police said they broke into a home on Oreburg Road and stole a Little Tykes Cozy Coupe.

Reports stated that the theft occurred on February 16th.

The Cozy Coupe is valued at $54.99.

Both are charged with burglary and theft by taking.

Jackson is additionally charged with probation violation.