Rome Man Sets Fire Near Gas Station

Michael Dewayne Green, 38 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he placed people in danger when he set trash and boxes on fire near a gas station on Turner McCall Blvd.

Police added that Green then began to yell and cruse while throwing full cans of beer at the gas station window.

Once inside the jail he was found with suspected drugs that were not in their original container in his pocket.

Green is charged with reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, the Sale or distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs or a weapon.