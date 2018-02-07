Rome Man Robs 2 Stores, Shoots Clerks, Kills 1

On February 6th 2018 at approximately 8:50pm, Emergency units responded to the Hi-Tech Fuel, located at 500 Burnett Ferry Rd. in response to a shooting. The Clerk of Hi-Tech Fuel was shot several times and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses observed a black male fleeing from the scene, driving a Silver Jeep Liberty.

Minutes later, Nicholson entered Elm Street Food and Beverage at 204 North Elm Street, took money, and then shot the clerk, who was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

The clerk is listed in critical condition.

A short time later Floyd County Sheriff Deputies spotted the look-out vehicle and initiated a felony vehicle stop on Redmond Road. It was discovered that the Driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Lamar Rashad Nicholson, who matched the description of the black male fleeing the scene on Burnett Ferry Rd. During the traffic stop, deputies observed a handgun and large amount of cash in the vehicle.

After the Floyd County Police Investigation Division initiated an investigation, Nicholson was later charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with intent to murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.