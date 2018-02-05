Rome Man Charged with Making False 911 Calls

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Antwion Deon Campbell, 36, is now facing additional charges.

Reports said that Campbell called 911 atleast 14 times from November 2017 until January 2018 for a variety of reasons including: drug activity, fights, burglary and an active shooter.

Reports said that police determined that each time the call was false.

Campbell is charged with four counts false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call

Antwion Deon Campbell, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly made a false report to police.

Reports added that while placing Campbell under arrest he resisted officers.

Campbell is charged with the false report of a crime, three counts obstruction of police and probation violation.