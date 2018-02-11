Rome Man Leads Police on Foot Chase, Drops Meth

Christopher Lloyd Rhoten, 27 of Rome, was arrested after an alleged foot chase with police this week.

Reports said that Rhoten, who was a passenger in a vehicle being pulled over, ran in an effort to avoid arrest due to outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Reports added that Rhoten was later captured, as well as meth being found that he had dropped during the foot chase.

Rhoten is charged with possession of meth, obstruction of law enforcement, parole violation, giving false information to police, obstruction of law enforcement.