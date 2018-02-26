Rome Man Found with Drugs, Takes Cocaine in Jail

Scott Dennis Hayes, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week on numerous drug charges after police pulled him over for a malfunctioning tail light.

Reports said that after pulling Hayes over police found a baggie of suspected marijuana in a sandwich bag under his foot and suspected meth next to the driver’s seat.

Authorities added that while at the jail Hayes was found with cocaine.

Hayes is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and crossing a guard line with