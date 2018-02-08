Rome Man Found with Drugs and Gun During Traffic Stop

Christopher Ananias Stevenson, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after police found drugs and gun with the id number removed during a traffic stop on Conasauga Terrance.

Report said that the officer pulled Stevenson over for driving with a headlight and and in the process they located Xanax bars, marijuana, a marijuana grinder, digital scale and the weapon.

Stevenson is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and a headlight requirement.