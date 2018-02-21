Rome Man (Convicted Felon) Found with Guns, Meth and Marijuana

Terangi Ayinde Mass, 40 of Rome, was jailed this week after a search warrant at his home on Branham Avenue led police to allegedly find numerous baggies of marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue, numerous guns, and packing materials.

Reports said that police found and Anderson AR 15, a Keltec LKR-22, Draco 762 and a Smith and Wesson 9mm hand gun.

Reports added that while being taken into custody Mass gave officers a fake name and date of birth.

Mass is also a convicted felon, meaning he was not allowed to possess a gun.

Mass is charged with the possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute, four counts possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, giving false information to police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the possession or sale of a noncontrolled substance.