Rome Man Gets Life Sentenced for Beating Elderly Woman with Baseball Bat

O’Neal plead guilty to first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, theft by taking and three counts aggravated battery.

According to reports, a 64 year-old Rome woman who was beaten with a baseball bat during a robbery last week has been released from ICU.

The Rome man accused of beating a woman within an inch of her life is now facing additional charges. Teddy Eugene O’Neal Jr, 36 of Rome, is charged with entering a home on Alfred Drive back on May 24th with the intent to commit a theft or felony.

O’Neal is charged with felony burglary.

An elderly Rome woman, identified as Angie Dunagan, was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital Friday after an home invasion left her seriously injured.

Reports said that police were dispatched to a home invasion on Everett Springs Rd just before 10 am.

On arrival, it was discovered that a 64 year old female victim had been attacked inside her residence by an unknown white male with a bat. After the assault the unknown suspect fled the scene in the victims burgundy 2007 GMC Yukon. The victim was transported to Redmond Regional Hospital and then flown to Erlanger Medical Center due to the seriousness of her injuries.

A lookout in regards to the stolen vehicle was given out, just before 3 pm the vehicle and suspect was located on the lot of Family Dollar in Lindale by Floyd County Police Officers.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 36 yr. old Teddy Eugene O’Neal Jr.

O’Neal has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with the intent to commit murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Burglary in the 1st degree, and Theft by Taking.

O’Neal has been arrested numerous times over the years, including being sentenced to prison.

His last arrest came two years ago when he was charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, not wearing a seat belt and a parole violation.

According to a family member of Dunagan she is still in ICU and is severely sedated because of blood on her brain, a broken vertebrae in her neck and multiple stitches on her face, neck and ears from being cut. They added that the victim also suffered multiple staples in her head. A quote from the family reads “The entire Dunagan family wants to think everyone for their continued prayers and concerns and well wishes. She remains in ICU and has a long road to recovery physically and emotionally. Thank you again for all the support. Thank you to the law enforcement for their amazing speedy apprehension of this career criminal. God will prevail and know Mrs Dunagan is a fighter and a strong woman of faith.”