Keith OBryann Stocks, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly refused to exit a vehicle he was driving that did not have a proper license plate.

Reports added that while being booked into the Floyd County Jail he was found to have less than an ounce of marijuana hid in his socks.

Stocks is charged with obstruction of law enforcement, concealing Id of a license plate, driving on an expired tag, possession of marijuana and crossing a guard line with drugs.