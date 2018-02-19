Rome Man Arrested for Stealing From Grandmother

Michael Eddie Stewart, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly stealing money from his 83 year-old grandmother.
Reports said that Stewart took $20 from the victim’s purse without her approval.
Stewart is charged with theft by taking.
