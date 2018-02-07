Rome Man Arrested Attempting to Entice Child for Sexual Reasons

Kelly Brian Cordell, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he exchanged electronic messages with someone he thought to be a child in order to entice and lure the child to commit sodomy.

Police added that he used explicit verbal descriptions or narrative accounts for sexually explicit nudity, sexual conduct and sexual excitement in the conversations.

Reports said that the contact occurred between January 29th and February 6th.

Cordell is charged with obscene internet contact with a child and use of the computer service to entice a child for illegal acts.