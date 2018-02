Michael Hunter Garrett, 24 of Rome, was jailed after police said he ran from them in an attempt to escape.

Reports stated that Garrett pulled into an apartment complex on Dodd Blvd and began yelling “come here little bit**” in front of police.

Officers added that when they attempted to apprehend Garrett he fled on foot, but was quickly captured without incident.

Garrett is charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement