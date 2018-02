Dylan Scott Flemister, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to provoke a fight with another man when he used abusive words toward him.

Reports added that Flemister then attempted to hit the victim, but missed.

Police added that after missing Flemister instead pushed the victim in the back.

The altercation occurred at a home on Parkwood Circle.

Flemister is charged with simple assault, battery and disorderly conduct.