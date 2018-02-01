Rome Man Arrested After Text to Woman

Billy Joe Cook, 49 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly sent a threatening and intimidating text message to a woman despite a temporary restraining order to not have contact with her.
Cook is charged with aggravated stalking.
