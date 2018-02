Alamius Saxton Mayes, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week for numerous crimes including allegedly driving a vehicle with a 29 year-old woman on the hood.

Reports said that the incident occurred Tuesday on Skyland Drive.

Police added that on Monday Mayes allegedly attacked a 21 year-old victim, leaving multiple bruises on them.

Mayes is charged with battery, aggravated stalking and reckless conduct.