Rome High Wolves Meet the Governor at the State Capitol

In celebration of their 2017-18 Class 5A Georgia High School Football State Championship, the Rome High Wolves met with State Representative Katie Dempsey after observing the Georgia General

Assembly in session. The Wolves, along with their coaches, left Rome around 8:45 a.m. and were treated to lunch before meeting Dempsey and stopping for a photo op inside the Georgia Capitol building.

When asked how he and his pack were feeling about the meet-and-greet with our state’s top official Reid said, “We are thrilled about the chance to visit the Georgia State Capitol. When we get to visit the Capitol, I’d say we had a pretty good year.”