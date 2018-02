Rome High School football coach Jason Eugene King, 29 of Rome, was arrested for DUI last weekend.

According to reports, King has been arrested numerous times for the offense, dating back to his days in college while a student at Auburn University.

King is currently the running backs coach for the Wolves. He was with the team on Thursday in Atlanta being honored by government officials.

King is listed as an English inclusion teacher at Rome High School.

King is charged with DUI.