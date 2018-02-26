Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is partnering with Pitch in for Baseball to provide Baseball equipment for those in need

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Pitch In For Baseball to offer some sports equipment to those in need. “We have some gloves, bats, helmets, and much more gear for those who have a need. We want to help all that we can.” says Todd Wofford, Parks Superintendent of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.

To be eligible for the equipment, participants have to be registered for our recreational leagues. Limited quantities are available. Come in and see a recreation staff member when you register for baseball/softball. Financial assistance for registration is also available through their scholarship program.

“This is another amazing opportunity, along with the scholarship program, to help get kids that want to play baseball/ softball involved and active while lessening the financial burden on parents.” says Kevin Cowling, Director of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.

For more information about receiving equipment, please contact Todd Woffard via email at woffordt@floydcountyga.orgor call 706.252.1205. For more information on the scholarship program call 706.291.0766.

Pitch In For Baseball® (PIFB) is a registered 501(c)(3) not for profit organization that provides new and gently used baseball and softball equipment to boys and girls in the United States and around the world who want to play ball but lack the equipment to do so. For more information visit http://pifb.org/.