Rome film series ‘Gangsters and Zombies’ rides into Rome

A posse of more than 40 menacing motorcyclists roared onto the gravel near the intersection of Crane Street and 17th Street in East Rome early Saturday morning, but it was no ordinary gangster gathering. The independent film Gangsters and Zombies 3 – produced by local film company RMS Films, LLC – is currently in production in Rome. Area residents may see glimpses of filming at various local locations throughout the next few weeks.

“The city of Rome and Floyd County have been so wonderful to us as we have developed this project,” says Sean Charles Smith, the film’s writer and director. “This is a huge endeavor and it’s bittersweet as we wrap up the Gangsters and Zombies series.”

Gangsters and Zombies 3 is the final installment of a series that follows a group of Brooklyn gangsters as they navigate the zombie apocalypse, blasting through confrontations with various groups of combative survivors.

Saturday marked the fourth day of filming, and the scene involved a crowd of motorcyclists from all over Northwest Georgia. Bob Caruso of Canton was decked out in his leather and ready for his close up.

“I’ve been waiting on this all week,” said Caruso, “It’s the first ride of the year for me. This is a cool experience.”

“It sounded like an awesome thing to do,” said Jon Benson. “A friend called me up and said, ‘Hey, you want to be in a movie?’ I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’ I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

The scene revolved around the film’s main antagonist, Aarez, played by Dojo Turnbull, who works in the Atlanta film industry. His most recent project was creating the spaceship hovercraft in 2014’s Godzilla.

“I’m happy to be doing this,” said Turnbull. “I really like the independent film community in Rome and the Rome International Film Festival.”

Turnbull said his opportunity to play a villain is exciting.

“Aareaz lets his inner warlord take over,” said Turnbull. “He’s a psycho out for blood.”

Gangsters and Zombies 2 won the Audience Choice Award at the 2017 Rome International Film Festival. Once completed, Gangsters and Zombies 3 will be submitted to various film festivals throughout the country, and all Gangsters and Zombies episodes will be compiled into a feature film.

RMS Films, LLC is based at Makervillage in Rome, Ga., and will continue to head up more local film projects in Northwest Georgia. For more information about Gangsters and Zombies and RMS Films, LLC., visit the film’s Facebook page.