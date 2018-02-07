Rome Couple Found with Numerous Drugs During Search Warrant

James Edward Cox, 48, and Vivian Louise Tucker, 49, both of Rome, were arrested at their home on Wet Oak Drive Tuesday after the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force found numerous drugs during a search warrant.

Reports said that officers recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, several smoking pipes and a marijuana grinder.

Tucker was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, sale or distribution of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drugs not in an original container, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and purchase, possession manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Cox was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute, a felony for possession, manufactured, distribution or sale of marijuana, and a felony probation warrant.