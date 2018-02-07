Rome Couple Found with Large Quantity of Meth

A Rome couple, Haley Alexis Holbrook, 20, and Olon Beechard Pearson, 22, was arrested after police said they found a large quantity of meth inside their vehicle.

Reports said that several baggies of meth, digital scales, meth pipe and baggies were found inside the vehicle.

Police added that close to 18 grams of the drug was located, and that Pearson admitted to distributing the drug.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Pearson is additionally charged with a possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, operating a vehicle without a valid decal and driving without insurance.